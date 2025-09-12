'Grafters': Josh Laurent outlines why Burnley fans have a club to be proud of

Whatever happens on the pitch this season, Burnley fans have a football club to be proud of.

That’s according to Josh Laurent, who believes the culture created under Scott Parker mirrors that hard-working ethic of the town.

That has been evident in Burnley’s performances back in the Premier League so far this season. While they’ve lost two of their opening three games, they’ve been competitive in every match and have caused the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United plenty of problems.

With reigning champions Liverpool up next on Sunday, the challenge ahead doesn’t get any easier for the Clarets, but with the right people and the right atmosphere around the training ground, Laurent is confident they have the right ingredients to secure survival.

"You’ve got Ashley Barnes in the changing room, he rubs off on everyone and he's the most probably relatable person to people in the stands as you can be,” he explained.

"With this club, I think the fans want to see grafters. They want to see people who work hard.

“We've got a manager who works hard and we've got coaches who are grafters who work hard and that makes its way down to us as players.

Laurent applauds the Burnley fans following the late defeat to Manchester United prior to the international break (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

"You look in this building, if you were to come here for maybe a month, you'd see how hard these people work. That’s not only on the pitch, but it’s everyone around the place, the chef, the nutritionist, everyone. They’re real grafters and it creates a whole culture.

"It’s not just 11 players or the squad out on the pitch, it's all of us and I hope the fans can be proud of that because they set that standard, they set that tone, they're real grafters and working people.

“We try our best and work hard too for them. At the end of the day, you've got a real club here and it's the whole culture of this club and something I hope they're proud of, because I'm certainly proud to be here and be involved in it.”

