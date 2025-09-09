Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes lines up next move after recent Burnley exit
The 20-year-old spent just over a year with the Clarets’ academy following his move from his Dad’s former side Barcelona.
During that time he made a number of appearances for Burnley’s Under-21 side, but never got a look-in with the first-team.
He played five times in the Premier League Cup, scoring once in a game against Reading and notching up two assists in home and away ties with Luton Town.
The left-sided player was among a raft of youngsters to be released by the club back in May when the Clarets announced their retained list.
According to reports, Mendes is now set to join Championship side Hull City and link up with their academy.
The Brazilian prospect came through the Cruzeiro academy before signing for Barcelona Under-19s in 2023 following a successful trial.
Born in Rio de Janeiro, Mendes also played for the likes of Flamengo and Vasco da Gama before linking up with Cruzeiro.
During an interview in February, he opened up on what it’s like trying to create his own path in football as the son of such a world great.
“I want to be João, regardless of anything,” he told ESPN Brazil.
“I never tried to be my father, I never wanted to be my father. So to get away a bit from where he played [Barça] and what's close, I think it was a good start and a good step for me.
“I think people on the outside want you to be something you're never going to be, whether you like it or not, right? It's good to be here.
“My father was one of the best, if not the best, to ever play the game. So being his son, being able to talk about him, is a source of pride.
“I try to do my own thing, I try not to put my father in the middle of things, I try to play my football my way, without pressure.”
Your next Burnley FC read: Analysed: How Burnley have been 'more dangerous than expected' in the Premier League