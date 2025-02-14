Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes opens up on life at Burnley following Barcelona switch
The son of Brazilian great Ronaldinho joined the Clarets’ in August 2024 and has since featured regularly for the club’s Under-21 side.
The 19-year-old had previously been a part of Barcelona’s ‘La Masia’ academy, where he garnered plenty of attention given his father’s obvious connections.
But now, away from the spotlight in East Lancashire, Mendes insists he’s able to knuckle down, concentrate on his football and “do his own thing”.
“I want to be João, regardless of anything,” he told ESPN Brazil.
“I never tried to be my father, I never wanted to be my father. So to get away a bit from where he played [Barça] and what's close, I think it was a good start and a good step for me.
“I think people on the outside want you to be something you're never going to be, whether you like it or not, right? It's good to be here.
“My father was one of the best, if not the best, to ever play the game. So being his son, being able to talk about him, is a source of pride.
“I try to do my own thing, I try not to put my father in the middle of things, I try to play my football my way, without pressure.”
Mendes, a left-sided player, came through the Cruzeiro academy in Brazil before signing for Barcelona Under-19s in 2023 following a successful trial.
Playing his football in England for the first time, he admits it’s been quite a culture shift for the up-and-comer.
“It's difficult at first, there's no denying that,” he added. “Even more so now in winter and here, as it's in the north, it's a bit worse. If you put on a glove, two socks, we can manage.
“Even though it's a small town, people are very passionate and connected to football. You can see it at matches here, because [the fans] always fill the stadium. I think that's very nice here, the connection they have with the club is very big.”
