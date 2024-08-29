Son of Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho completes Burnley switch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have completed the signing of Joao Mendes, the son of Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho.

The 19-year-old, who is able to play at both left-back and on the left wing, will initially link up with Burnley’s Under-21 squad.

The Clarets have confirmed Mendes is available to make his first appearance for the club on Sunday, when the Under-21s face Charlton Athletic at Gawthorpe.

“I feel blessed to be here and I’m excited to take on this opportunity,” Mendes said of his move.

“The project is great and although the weather is different to what I’m used to where I’m from in Brazil, I can tell how passionate the fans are about football here and I really like the town.

“The other players have been very receptive, speaking to me and making me feel part of the group. Training has been great so far too.

“I’m a technical and fast player and my main ambition is helping the team win games.”

Having begun his playing career with Cruzeiro’s academy, where he remained for four years, Mendes joined his father’s former club Barcelona in 2023. But his contract with the Catalan giants expired in June.

Despite not making a senior appearance for Barca, he did train with the first-team during his stint.

Mendes holds a Spanish passport, making him eligible to represent both Spain and Brazil, the nation of his birth, at international level.

The youngster was born in Rio de Janeiro to Brazilian footballing legend Ronaldinho and professional dancer Janaina Mendes.