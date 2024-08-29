Burnley bolster wide options with initial loan signing of Bournemouth and ex-Leeds United man
The exciting winger has sealed a season-long loan move from Bournemouth with an option to buy ahead of tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.
The 24-year-old becomes the club’s 10th addition of the window, albeit one of those arrivals has already departed in Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
“My main feeling is excitement, I’m really proud to be here,” Anthony said of his move. “It’s a great opportunity for myself and I can’t wait to get started.
“The manager had a massive influence on me coming here, I had a great year under him and we have some great memories from our time together.
“We got promoted from this league and he put a lot of trust in me, it was good to give it back and hopefully we can create a lot more memories now at Burnley.”
Anthony has made 93 appearances for Bournemouth, but his most successful season came under Parker when the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League.
During the 2021/22 campaign, the tricky wide man scored eight times in 48 appearances across all competitions.
Anthony spent last season on loan with Leeds United, making 31 appearances for the Yorkshire side, featuring regularly off the bench with two starts, scoring two goals and providing two assists.
With the Clarets losing many of their best players in the wide areas, it was vitally important for Burnley to bolster their options ahead of Friday night’s 11pm deadline.
On Wednesday night, Parker was forced to play right-back Shurandy Sambo on the left wing.
