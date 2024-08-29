Burnley bolster wide options with initial loan signing of Bournemouth and ex-Leeds United man

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 29th Aug 2024, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
In the week of Oasis’ high-profile reunion, Burnley boss Scott Parker has linked up with Jaidon Anthony for a second time.
Read More
'We need to do some business': Scott Parker provides extensive Burnley transfer ...

The exciting winger has sealed a season-long loan move from Bournemouth with an option to buy ahead of tomorrow night’s transfer deadline.

The 24-year-old becomes the club’s 10th addition of the window, albeit one of those arrivals has already departed in Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My main feeling is excitement, I’m really proud to be here,” Anthony said of his move. “It’s a great opportunity for myself and I can’t wait to get started.

“The manager had a massive influence on me coming here, I had a great year under him and we have some great memories from our time together.

“We got promoted from this league and he put a lot of trust in me, it was good to give it back and hopefully we can create a lot more memories now at Burnley.”

Anthony has made 93 appearances for Bournemouth, but his most successful season came under Parker when the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Jaidon Anthony of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Jaidon Anthony of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Jaidon Anthony of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

During the 2021/22 campaign, the tricky wide man scored eight times in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Anthony spent last season on loan with Leeds United, making 31 appearances for the Yorkshire side, featuring regularly off the bench with two starts, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

With the Clarets losing many of their best players in the wide areas, it was vitally important for Burnley to bolster their options ahead of Friday night’s 11pm deadline.

On Wednesday night, Parker was forced to play right-back Shurandy Sambo on the left wing.

Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyBournemouthLeeds UnitedOasisYorkshirePremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.