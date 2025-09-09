Scott Parker explains Burnley's 'slow' approach with summer signing Loum Tchaouna

Loum Tchaouna is being bedded in slowly but surely at Burnley to ensure he’s acclimatised to his new surroundings.

That’s according to Clarets boss Scott Parker, who has been pleased with what he’s seen from the 22-year-old following his summer arrival from Lazio.

The Frenchman has yet to start in the league, but he has come off the bench in all three games. The winger did, however, star during Burnley’s Carabao Cup win over Derby County at the end of August.

"I thought he was very good,” Parker said. “I thought he was probably one of the best players on the pitch.

“With Loum, he comes in from a different culture, different football clubs. I'm always really thinking about the dynamics of that and we’re obviously just taking our time, certainly with new players.

"I don't want to push too hard in such... with a lot of things that they have to cope with in terms of outside of football as well. I think we've brought him in and worked slowly there.

“I was pleased that [cup] game had come along. Like I said, I thought he was a real threat and I think you could see Loum's qualities and certainly the player that he's going to be for us.

Tchaouna made the summer move to Turf Moor from Lazio (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"He's a great kid and he's fitted in really, really well and he's got real quality.”

