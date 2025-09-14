'Believe me': Josh Cullen makes big Burnley claim ahead of daunting Liverpool clash

Burnley will clearly be the underdogs heading into today’s game against reigning champions Liverpool – but Scott Parker’s side have full belief they can cause an upset.

That’s according to their skipper Josh Cullen, who insists the Clarets have full belief heading into this afternoon’s encounter at Turf Moor.

The 29-year-old is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead, facing a Liverpool side that have won all three of their opening league games after lifting the trophy back in May.

But back at home in front of their own fans, the midfielder is confident Parker’s side will give the Reds a tough challenge.

“Believe me, there’s no sort of thought in this building or anywhere that we haven’t got a chance on Sunday,” Cullen said.

“We believe that if we can get everything we can right on the day, if we can cause them to have a little bit of an off day and we can have a great day, then we can definitely get a result. We firmly believe that.

“Home form is going to be vital for any promoted team. We’ve had a good start, building on what we did last year at home, hopefully we can have a good run at home this season.

Burnley skipper Josh Cullen (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“Any game you go into, you go into it with belief and knowing that if we can perform to our our top level individually as a team, and get the game plan right against a team that will obviously be viewed as favourites, and if we can cause them to have a little bit of an off day, then of course, you can win any game. That’s the belief we’ll have going into the game.”

Only three games into the new season, the Clarets have already proven themselves to be competitive at this level with three points to their name.

While they ultimately suffered defeats on the road to Tottenham and Manchester United, Burnley were more than a match for both sides during large swathes of both of those games.

Parker has adopted a far more pragmatic approach in the top flight than the one utilised by Vincent Kompany two years ago, and that appears to be paying dividends so far.

“The manager has done a lot of research and presented it to the team on how other teams have adapted to the Premier League and what’s made them successful,” Cullen explained.

“It’s about looking at them, not copying them, but keeping our identity and our style and our principles. But what can we add and take little bits of information where we need to improve in certain areas of the game.

“There are times to play, and we want to play when the time’s right. But there are also times when you do need to be a little bit more pragmatic and go about certain performances that way.

“The main thing is to be adaptable and we certainly have got the players in the squad to be able to do that. Hopefully that will stand us in good stead.”

