Burnley’s impressive run of ten consecutive wins in the Championship came to an end last night as they were held to a draw by Watford. However, it was Michael Obafemi’s goal in added time that prevented a defeat.

The Clarets still sit comfortably at the top of the league table, though Sheffield United could move within four points of them if they beat Middlesbrough today. Vincent Kompany’s side will now prepare for another two tough matches as they travel to London to face Luton Town and Millwall, who are both competing for a play-off spot.

Here are the latest headlines from Turf Moor...

Aro Muric’s controversial substitution

Vincent Kompany has explained his decision to withdraw Aro Muric at half-time of yesterday’s clash with Watford. The goalkeeper was replaced by Bailey Peacock-Farrell after making a mistake that led to Joao Pedro open the scoring.

However, the Burnley boss has insisted he wasn’t substituted because of his first half performance. The Belgian said: “There’s nothing tactical I can solve there. He wasn’t feeling well.”

Muric has started all but two Championship matches for Burnley since joining on loan from Manchester City. The Kosovo international has picked up ten clean sheets in the second tier so far.

Burnley transfer target ‘plays down’ links

Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen has played down a potential Burnley move after the goalkeeper was heavily linked to the Clarets in the summer. However, he did reveal that there were concrete negotiatioons in the summer transfer window.

Verbruggen was one of Vincent Kompany’s first signings when he joined the Belgian outfit in August 2020, though he was certainly one for the future after making only 16 appearances over the past three seasons. Despite signing Aro Muric in the summer, Burnley have continued to be linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

Speaking to Voetbalkrant, Verbruggen said: “It is true that there were concrete negotiations. But in the end no agreement was found. And I am happy about that. A departure was always a plan B.

“Although it was a disappointment to then not be the first choice at RSC Anderlecht after all. I’m not going to lie about that.

“I’ve also said that to the people on the board. I can’t sit on the bench until I’m twenty-four. I had to play. Here or elsewhere.”

