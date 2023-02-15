But the Germany Under 21 international's withdrawal during the 1-1 draw against Watford could force him out of a few Championship games.

The centre back was withdrawn five minutes before the break and replaced by Ameen Al-Dakhil after pulling up innocuously following a foot chase with Keinan Davis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Borussia Monchengladbach man now looks set to miss the Clarets' trips to Luton Town and Millwall, at the very least.

Burnley's Jordan Beyer leaves there field injured The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Watford - Tuesday 14th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

Kompany said: "We'll see [with Jordan Beyer]. We don't think it's bad, as the schedule goes with the amount of games, probably a couple of games.

“I think he’s had something similar earlier on in the season and I think he felt the same, so it’s not too bad. But like I said, probably in another situation he misses very few games, but now just with the volume of it we don’t know."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyer's departure before the break gave Al-Dakhil the opportunity to make his first appearance in the Championship, alongside Swedish international Hjalmar Ekdal.

And the pair kept the Hornet's at arm's length after Joao Pedro had punished Arijanet Muric's error just after the half-hour mark. With Taylor Harwood-Bellis also side-lined through injury, Kompany said: “We have Ameen and Charlie Taylor and it shows the importance again of having the squad.

"These type of moments can be defining but I think you saw today that we don’t need to change everything because we have two centre halves out.”

He added: “To be fair I can’t really make a distinction, I can’t really differentiate between everyone in the back line. If you look at the attacking threat of that team, you can’t underestimate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’ve got Ian Maatsen, Connor [Roberts], their performances, and then Ekdal who has played as if he’s been there for a much longer time than what he’s been with us.

“Ameen coming in again gives us something more, it’s a player with a lot of potential, he’s only 20-years-old, and we look at these players for the long-term, so that’s a good start.”

Muric's calamitous error had handed Slaven Bilic's side the initiative at Turf Moor as the Kosovan keeper failed to deal with Mario Gaspar's long ball, despite having two bites of the cherry, before Pedro steered home the away side's only shot on target from Ken Sema's cross.

The ex-Manchester City stopper was replaced by Bailey Peacock-Farrell at half-time, which Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month, Kompany, put down to illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's nothing tactical I can solve there," he said. "He wasn't feeling well.

"I'm not someone that gets emotional about this (individual errors), you've got to factor these moments into a season, they happen to nearly every team, you've just got to limit those moments."

Both Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez were still missing from the matchday squad as the medical team and coaching staff continue to monitor their situations.

Benson has been out of action since the 2-1 win at home to West Brom last month while Rodriguez hasn't featured since being taken off in the goal-less draw against Ipswich Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Portman Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad