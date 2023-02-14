Josh Brownhill determined to become a record-breaker with Burnley in the Championship

No side has ever won more than 10 games in succession in Championship history.

But the Clarets are just one win away from being the first team to do so since the division's rebrand in 2004.

Vincent Kompany's table-toppers matched the double-figure milestone set previously by Fulham and Aston Villa when beating Lancashire rivals Preston North End at the weekend.

Burnley's Josh Brownhill takes on Preston North End's Alvaro Fernandez The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Preston North End - Saturday 11th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley

They'll stand as the out-and-out record-holders should they find a way past Watford, who are the only team to prevent the league leaders from scoring this term.

"They're records we want to break, we're in really good form, so hopefully there are many more wins to come and more goals for the fans to see," said Brownhill.

The 27-year-old is also setting new markers from an individual perspective this season having already bettered his previous best statistics in terms of goal contributions.

The ex-Bristol City man is now on 12, having assisted Nathan Tella for the first of his hat-trick against the Lilywhites, and he's hopeful that number will continue to rise.