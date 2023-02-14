The Swansea City forward, who joined the Clarets on loan last month with an option to make the move permanent, scored arguably one of the untidiest goals of the season to earn the hosts a point against Watford at Turf Moor.

The Republic of Ireland international, who had netted three times for his parent club prior to his arrival, forced the ball over the line from close range in the 95th minute to preserve the club's unbeaten home run under their new boss.

There was nothing pretty about it; substitute Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a nuisance of himself as Josh Brownhill swung in the corner, Lyle Foster turned the ball on to the post before Obafemi reacted quickest to the loose ball.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on February 14, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

And with it the former Southampton man set a new club record as the table-toppers scored for a 28th game in succession, bettering a record that has stood for 96 years.

Kompany said: "They're the best goals; ugly, scruffy goals that you get on the end of. I've never seen a striker build a great career by just putting the ball in the top corner. These types of goals are their bread and butter.

"It's good for him. He's a player that we're looking to give the time to settle in, give him the time to get back to his maximum fitness, he's done extremely well since he's come in."

The 22-year-old became the 18th different goal-scorer for the Championship leaders this season and he forced home the seventh goal scored in the 90th minute or later, all of which have come on their own turf.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Michael Obafemi of Burnley celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on February 14, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

That reflects the importance of his squad's depth, says Kompany. "I think for the group it's so important to have another player as part of the team, another player that can give us something extra," he said. "We'll need everyone. It shows how important it is to have the squad fully ready and available.

"It's as if he's been with us for the whole season. He's on the same pathway as [Lyle] Foster, [Hjalmar] Ekdal, [Ameen] Al-Dakhil, though they've had a little bit more time. We want them to do exactly what they did for us today.