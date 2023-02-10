The doors are left open for Jordan Beyer's move from Borussia Monchengladbach to Burnley to become permanent

The 22-year-old centre back arrived at Turf Moor on a season-long loan deal in the summer, and has since contributed to 10 clean sheets in 21 appearances in all competitions.

Reports suggest that a clause in the Germany Under 21 international's contract opens up an option for him to extend his stay with the Clarets for an eight-figure fee, an avenue Vincent Kompany is expected to explore once promotion has been secured.

And his parent club, currently ninth in the Bundesliga, won't stand in Beyer's way. Virkus, in conversation with Rheinische Post, said: “We have a good central defence with good back-ups. The boy had to be allowed to develop.

Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Díaz battles with Burnley's Jordan Beyer The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Blackburn Rovers - Sunday 13th November 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley

“When he was used, he usually did well, then he was often injured. So Jordan needed match toughness, the Championship with over 40 games is perfect for that.

“I know Burnley’s coach Vincent Kompany quite well, the coach knew Jordan quite well. So, it’s become a win-win situation, he’s playing brilliantly, Burnley are probably going up.

“I would be happy if he comes back to Gladbach as a seasoned player. And if Burnley possibly want to sign him permanently, then we have to talk if necessary.