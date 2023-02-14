Keeping hold of Southampton star Nathan Tella was "huge" for Burnley — says Turf Moor team-mate Josh Brownhill
Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill says that keeping hold of man of the moment Nathan Tella was "huge" for the Championship leaders.
The Southampton star has netted four times in his last three league appearances for the Clarets and five in his last two games in all competitions.
Brownhill, who set the loan ace up for the first goal of his hat-trick against red rose rivals Preston North End, believes that keeping the Saints forward on board has been as good as having a new signing.
He said: "He's on five goals in the last couple of games, which is frightening, he's in really good form, he's very happy, there's another game on Tuesday and hopefully he can do it again.
"He's capable of all sorts of finishes; there was his head and his left foot [against Preston North End]. He's got a very good left foot on him considering he's right-footed. I'm really delighted for him.
"For him he's really enjoying his football here, he's putting in some really good performances, so for him to stay was like another new signing, keeping hold of him was huge."
Brownhill confirmed that what you see is what you get with the ex-Arsenal academy youngster. Tella is just as impressive, intense and inventive on the training ground at Gawthorpe and he continues to grow with each week that passes.
And Burnley's leading scorer, who is the joint-second highest scorer in the second tier with 12 goals, is nowhere near finished yet, according to his Turf Moor team-mate.
"When he came in, I thought he was excellent," said Brownhill. "He's settled quickly and throughout the season he has gotten better, better and better. That starts on the training pitch with the manager and coaching staff that help him every day.
"He's exactly what you see out on the pitch [in training]. He'll be standing on the ball and then next minute he's gone. Defenders don't really know what to do and neither do a few of us sometimes. He's got to keep working hard in training, which he has been doing, and then he'll continue showing the quality he's got on the pitch.
"You can see for everyone that he is improving and his ceiling is massive. Whether it's with us or somewhere else after the summer. I am delighted for him because he's a very good lad and he deserves it."