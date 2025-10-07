The latest from Turf Moor ahead of the international break, with Super Lig side Kasimpasa linked with a Burnley flop.

Turkish side Kasimpasa are set to reignite their interest in Burnley flop Michael Obafemi next summer, according to reports.

Obafemi joined the Clarets from Swansea City in January 2023 during the Vincent Kompany era, initially on loan before making the move permanent at the end of the campaign. The Republic of Ireland international showed some promise during his first half-season at Turf Moor, registering two goals and an assist in 12 Championship appearances. However, things quickly fell apart after his transfer was made permanent, with Obafemi making just two Premier League appearances in 2023/24 before being loaned out to Millwall.

Further loans to Plymouth Argyle and, this season, Bochum have followed - with the latter yielding just one 15-minute 2. Bundesliga cameo so far.

Kasimpasa pursued Obafemi on a permanent basis in the summer before the Burnley Express revealed in July that the move was off. But the Super Lig outfit Kasimpasa look set to return for Obafemi next summer, according to SportsBoom, who also claim a move could be made in January ‘if the price is right’.

It’s understood that Burnley want to recoup a fee for Obafemi, but getting anything substantial may be difficult considering he is now in the final season-and-a-half of his Turf Moor contract.

Scott Parker after last week's 5-1 defeat to Man City (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Scott Parker looking to make the most of international break

Burnley’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend was one of their most disappointing performances so far this season, with the scoreline flattering the visitors. It would have been much worse if not for the efforts of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who made five saves at Villa Park.

The Clarets were surprisingly leaky at the back in that game, while their attack has misfired for most of this season so far, with the exception of Jaidon Anthony, who has netted four of Burnley’s seven Premier League goals so far.

Scott Parker has admitted this latest international break has come at a good time, allowing him to ‘review’ matters and make some important tactical tweaks. That said, the boss still insists he’s ‘proud’ of his players’ efforts so far, with four points perhaps a harsh return given some of their promising performances. Following the break, Burnley face crucial games at home to Leeds United and away at Wolves.

Lesley Ugochukwu sends message to Burnley fans

Lesley Ugochukwu has echoed the thoughts of his manager regarding the international break. The midfielder - who signed from Chelsea in the summer - came off the bench to score his first goal for the Clarets against Villa, halving the deficit as Burnley tried to claw back a result.

Ugochukwu has discussed his first goal for the club and Burnley’s performances so far, while insisting those who are sticking around for the international break will be ‘working very hard’ to make sure the team are ready to pick up points when the Premier League resumes.