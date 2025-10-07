Lesley Ugochukwu says Burnley will continue working very hard during the international break.

The French youngster who signed in the summer transfer window scored in Burnley’s failed attempt at a comeback at Villa Park last weekend.

The loss against Aston Villa made it six games in a row in all competitions that Scott Parker’s side have failed to win a game and puts them in greater trouble down at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Reflecting on the team being unable to mount the comeback from two goals down, Ugochukwu, speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, said: “It was very sad we couldn’t get the second goal. I feel like the team pushed hard at the end. It was just unfortunate. “The manager made it clear that all the subs needed to be ready to come on. Mentally, I prepare myself for every game and I got the opportunity, and I just need to put the effort in, so that’s what I did.”

Lesley Ugochukwu after his goal against Aston Villa | Getty Images

Villa striker Donyell Malen put Unai Emery’s side two goals to the good before Ugochukwu pulled a goal back in the 78th minute. On his, Ugochukwu said: “For the goal, I just saw the ball coming and I knew I just needed to take it. Q [Quilindschy Hartman] did a really good job with the delivery, so it was a good goal.”

Another goal would’ve seen the newly promoted side go level on points and goal difference with a struggling Nottingham Forest side, who are winless since Aussie boss Ange Postecoglou took charge of the club.

The Burnley faithful have travelled in good numbers despite their side failing to pick up a point on the road so far this season, and Ugochukwu says they give the side “more confidence” when they’re in action. “The fans gave us more confidence,” he said. “The fact they were with us during the whole game, it’s just top and it’s so good to have them with us.”

Ugochukwu signed a five-year deal for the Turf Moor side in the latest summer transfer window from fellow Premier League club Chelsea. The fee paid for the 21-year-old was a substantial outlay reported to be more than £20m. The France under-21 international came through the academy at Rennes before signing for Chelsea for around the same fee, and spent last season on loan at then-Premier League side Southampton.

With the club heading into another two weeks with no action during the international break, Ugochukwu reassured fans that those staying at the training ground will be working hard under the guidance of boss Parker.

“The lads that are going to stay in Burnley, we’re going to work very hard as always,” he said. “The ones that are going away, they need to do their stuff with their national teams, keep fit and come back feeling 100 per cent.”