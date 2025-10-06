Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final finish and points tally after Aston Villa setback
Scott Parker’s side slumped to their fifth defeat in seven games at Villa Park after finding themselves on the receiving end of a 2-1 defeat.
Donyell Malen scored both of Villa’s goals as the home side looked to be cruising to a comfortable three points on home turf.
Lesley’s Ugochukwu’s late header at least set up an interesting finish, but in truth the Clarets never looked like snatching an unlikely late point.
Elsewhere in the division, Wolves remain bottom after being pegged back late on to draw 1-1 at home to Brighton. West Ham also remain below Burnley after losing 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates.
Leeds United and Sunderland were beaten by Tottenham and Manchester United respectively, while Ange Postecoglou’s winless start at Nottingham Forest continued with a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.
But what are the early predictions following the seventh round of fixtures?
We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s results.
Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:
Predicted final table
- Arsenal – 76.99pts
- Liverpool – 74.97pts
- Man City – 68.79pts
- Crystal Palace – 61.84pts
- Chelsea – 61.36pts
- Newcastle – 58.10pts
- Bournemouth – 57.62pts
- Tottenham – 57.14pts
- Aston Villa – 55.80pts
- Brighton – 55.42pts
- Everton – 50.08pts
- Man Utd – 49.66pts
- Brentford – 47.30pts
- Fulham – 46.43pts
- Nottingham Forest – 40.75pts
- Sunderland – 39.59pts
- Leeds United – 39.26pts
- West Ham – 37.49pts
- Wolves – 33.64pts
- Burnley – 33.38pts
