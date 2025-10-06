Supercomputer predicts Burnley's final finish and points tally after Aston Villa setback

Burnley remain in the Premier League’s bottom three following Sunday’s lacklustre defeat to Aston Villa.

Scott Parker’s side slumped to their fifth defeat in seven games at Villa Park after finding themselves on the receiving end of a 2-1 defeat.

Donyell Malen scored both of Villa’s goals as the home side looked to be cruising to a comfortable three points on home turf.

Lesley’s Ugochukwu’s late header at least set up an interesting finish, but in truth the Clarets never looked like snatching an unlikely late point.

Elsewhere in the division, Wolves remain bottom after being pegged back late on to draw 1-1 at home to Brighton. West Ham also remain below Burnley after losing 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates.

Leeds United and Sunderland were beaten by Tottenham and Manchester United respectively, while Ange Postecoglou’s winless start at Nottingham Forest continued with a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Burnley slumped to their fifth defeat of the season at Villa Park yesterday (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

But what are the early predictions following the seventh round of fixtures?

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final Premier League table will look following this weekend’s results.

Here’s where Burnley are currently expected to finish in May:

Predicted final table

Arsenal – 76.99pts Liverpool – 74.97pts Man City – 68.79pts Crystal Palace – 61.84pts Chelsea – 61.36pts Newcastle – 58.10pts Bournemouth – 57.62pts Tottenham – 57.14pts Aston Villa – 55.80pts Brighton – 55.42pts Everton – 50.08pts Man Utd – 49.66pts Brentford – 47.30pts Fulham – 46.43pts Nottingham Forest – 40.75pts Sunderland – 39.59pts Leeds United – 39.26pts West Ham – 37.49pts Wolves – 33.64pts Burnley – 33.38pts

