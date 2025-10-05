Jamie Carragher slams Burnley for one key moment during Aston Villa defeat

Scott Parker will be bitterly disappointed with one key component of their play during Burnley’s defeat to Aston Villa.

That’s according to leading pundit Jamie Carragher, who was critical of Burnley’s defending in the lead-up to Villa’s opening goal.

Donyell Malen was the man to get it, keeping Maxime Esteve at bay to slot beyond Martin Dubravka.

It proved to be the first of two goals from the Dutchman, as Unai Emery’s side held on for a 2-1 win at Villa Park despite Lesley Ugochukwu’s late goal back.

While Carragher was initially impressed with how Burnley had set up to stop Villa from getting out from a deep throw, what followed next was not good enough according to the former Liverpool defender.

"Scott Parker will be so disappointed,” he told Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones.

"You look at the throw-in, they’ve locked Aston Villa in and we’ve basically got 11-v-11 in a really small area of the pitch.

Jamie Carragher, inset, was highly critical of the manner in which Burnley conceded their first goal. Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"It’s a throw-in, they’re locked in and they’re thinking: ‘right, we’re not letting them out’. It forces Matty Cash to go back to the goalkeeper. It’s a poor throw-in, which means Burnley can now press.

"It lands at the goalkeeper’s feet and he’s got nowhere else to go, so the right wing-back, which is Kyle Walker, thinks he’s going to really go after them and press and rightly so. That’s exactly what Scott Parker would have wanted.

"That’s the trigger and they’re in trouble. Kyle Walker goes over and makes a challenge and you look at the organisation behind it. There’s great cover, there’s three-vs-two with two of them really tight. Really good.

"Villa get a little bit of fortune and it’s then played forward. You can’t allow this to happen, where you have a situation in a two-vs-two in such a small space and Villa get out of it. That’s what kills you on the first goal.

"They pressed really well, they’re locked in and you’re tight and aggressive, but you have to stop them there. It’s [Josh] Laurent and [Axel] Tuanzebe on that side, not good enough.

"Villa show a bit of class, it’s a fantastic pass from [Boubacar] Kamara and Malen lets the ball come across him. Before he takes his first touch, he sees the defender come across. What he does brilliantly is he always keeps the ball away from the defender and on the outside of his right foot. He just wants that angle to get that shot off and he creates the angle.

"It’s a brilliant goal from Villa, but Scott Parker will be bitterly disappointed.”

