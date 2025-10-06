Scott Parker and his side won’t be best pleased with the start they’ve had back to life in the Premier League but will be hoping their passionate fanbase at Turf Moor can help them collect enough points to survive this season.

After their loss away to Aston Villa last weekend, they are now sitting in 18th place with just four points gained from a possible 21 so far. And all their points collected so far have been at home, so they will be hoping they can build on it and use their home crowd to catapult up the table.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

But how does Turf Moor’s attendance compare to Burnley’s Premier League rivals? Below is a ranking of every club’s average attendance, with data courtesy of Transfermarkt.