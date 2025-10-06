Hjalmar Ekdal absence explained for Burnley's defeat to Aston Villa

A few eyebrows will have been raised when Hjalmar Ekdal’s name was completely absent from Burnley’s teamsheet for Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back has started every league game for the Clarets this season, but was dropped for the trip to Villa Park.

Not only was the 26-year-old taken out of the starting line-up, he didn’t even make the Burnley bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, summer signing Axel Tuanzebe came in to make his first league appearance of the season.

Explaining that call, Parker explained: “I just wanted to change it up a little bit.

"We brought Axel to the club and I thought he was brilliant today [Sunday].

"He’s coming in from a long period on the sidelines and we were wanting him to get him up to fitness and decided, certainly in the way we were going to play in terms of being more aggressive, I thought Axel could give us that and I thought he did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekdal didn't even make Burnley's squad for Sunday's game at Villa Park (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

When asked if Ekdal is fully fit, considering he didn’t even make the bench, Parker added: “Yeah, he's fine.

"It was just more tactical at this moment. These are not easy decisions you have to make as a coach sometimes. I have to make a decision on the dynamics of the game and who I may need or who I may not need from the bench.”

The Clarets were then dealt an injury concern during the 2-1 defeat when top goalscorer Jaidon Anthony was forced off just before the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He got a big hit on his quad and he was limping around,” Parker said.

"Again, you can only leave it so long before then and you may have to make a change and I decided that I didn't want him to carry that going into the final part of the game.”

Your next Burnley FC read: 25 photos of Burnley fans arriving at Villa Park for Premier League fixture against Aston Villa