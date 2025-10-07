'I know exactly where it is': Burnley boss Scott Parker makes intriguing international break claim

Scott Parker claims the international break has come at the ideal time for his Burnley side to identify and review where things are going wrong.

The Clarets suffered their fifth defeat from their opening seven games on Sunday with a 2-1 reversal at the hands of Aston Villa.

While the scoreline may suggest it was a tight affair, Villa were well worthy of the three points and it would have been a far more comfortable win were it not for Martin Dubravka in the Burnley goal.

While the Clarets have been handed a gruelling fixture list to start the season, they’ve still struggled to create chances and at Villa Park on Sunday they looked surprisingly open at the back, despite lining up with a back five once again.

Parker, however, suggests he knows exactly where Burnley need to improve if they’re going to pick up points on a regular basis.

“The break's come at a good time for us,” he said. “The break's come at a good time for us to review, look over and see where it is.

“I feel like I know where it is, I know exactly where it is. Like I said, it's a young team, young players, incredibly talented, honest. I'm immensely proud of them. I'm always proud of them.

Scott Parker thanks the fans following the defeat to Aston Villa. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“I'm proud of them when I stand on the touchline and look at the team, 2-0 down at Villa Park. I see a team that have got real courage in certain moments and bravery.

“Our biggest learning is us understanding that you can't switch off and when you look at some of the goals, whether it's the Man Utd goal after we equalised straight from kick-off or today, for instance, these are the areas that we need to probably fix a little bit.

“We need to have an understanding of this league and how deadly it is. You just cannot [switch off], you need to be highly, highly focused.”

When asked what he wants to see from his players over the October international break, Parker added: “I want to see what I always see from this group.

“I'm not being over-critical. We all understand it and the boys understand it and it's something we've highlighted.

“As always, we'll take some time off now, we'll regroup and we'll come in, back on it, working as tirelessly as we have done with, like I said, a real honest bunch here so we'll do exactly the same.”

Burnley have a priceless opportunity to get a second win of the season under their belts when they host fellow newly-promoted side Leeds United on their return from the break.

