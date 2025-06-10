The Burnley star played an integral role in helping the Clarets secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Burnley star James Trafford has hailed Scott Parker for ‘creating the environment’ that inspired his side to promotion into the Premier League.

The former Fulham and Bournemouth manager was named as successor to Vincent Kompany last summer as the Clarets looked to bounce back from relegation at the first attempt. Parker oversaw some major changes to the squad he inherited from the Belgian and instilled a defensive solidity that laid strong foundations for what would become a successful first season in charge at Turf Moor.

England goalkeeper Trafford more than played his part as he conceded just 16 goals in 46 Championship fixtures and kept a record 12 consecutive clean sheets between December and February. The former Manchester City academy product has been linked with a move away from Burnley in recent months as Newcastle United are reportedly keen on making a successful bid for Trafford after failing to lure the stopper to the North East 12 months ago.

The Clarets keeper reflected on a remarkable season and admitted the atmosphere Parker fostered amongst the squad he inherited put them on their way to an immediate return to the Premier League.

Speaking on Ben Foster’s Fozcast, the Clarets star said: “If we weren’t as close as we were, we wouldn’t have got promoted. As a group we were unbelievably close. It was just like going into work every day with your best mates. Everyone got on, there was always loads of banter going on, in the changing room we’d play cricket every day. We played Traitors at one point. Everything was brilliant.

“It came from higher up, the manager, creating the environment, but a lot of it was recruitment because we obviously had a lot of change in the summer. Everyone was in a different situation but once the window closed everyone just got on and we all clicked. We were so tight from the first minute. You know where you’re in a team where you’d go to war for them, you’re always better off than the teams who don’t have that.”

Continually improving

James Trafford of Burnley gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Burnley’s season was a lesson in consistency as Parker’s side narrowly missed out on landing the Championship title on the final day of the campaign. With just two defeats in 46 games and an unbeaten run that spanned 33 games by the time the season came to a close, the Clarets remained firmly in the promotion hunt and officially secured their place in next season’s Premier League with 2-1 home win against promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Trafford reflected on a remarkable campaign and stressed there was a determination to continually improve throughout the season to secure a return to the top flight.

“The way we were playing throughout the season, we were getting better and better, so it was no coincidence our best form came at the end of the season. We scored a lot, we didn’t concede many. The last 10 we won eight and drew two so the way we worked all season was just continually getting better. Every week, regardless of the result, we had to improve and that’s what got us promoted, just through continually improving. We never really thought ‘oh we’re 27 unbeaten, we’re going to go 28’, we just did what we do.”