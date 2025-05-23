Burnley's James Trafford hoping to make England debut after receiving another Thomas Tuchel call up

Burnley’s James Trafford will be hoping to make his England debut next month after receiving another call-up from Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old has been named in the Three Lions’ 26-man squad for their June double header.

He will now battle it out for the number one jersey with Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson.

Tuchel’s side face Andorra away in World Cup qualifying on June 7 before facing Senegal in a friendly at the City Ground on June 10.

Trafford was one of four goalkeepers named in Tuchel’s first England squad in March, but didn’t feature in either of their wins against Albania and Latvia.

The Clarets stopper has enjoyed a record-breaking season at Turf Moor, keeping 29 of Burnley’s 30 clean sheets. He conceded just 16 goals during Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign.

Trafford isn’t the only uncapped player to feature in Tuchel’s squad, as Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah also receives a call up.

Trafford, centre, will battle it out with Dean Henderson and Jordan Pickford (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Ivan Toney is a surprise inclusion, having been left out of recent squads following his move to Saudi Arabia. But the former Brentford striker is a man in form having scored 22 goals in 29 appearances for Al-Ahli.

Phil Foden, Tino Livramento and Jarrod Bowen all miss out but Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke are included.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Reece James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Trevor Chalobah, Levi Colwill, Ezri Konsa, Dan Burn, Kyle Walker, Myles Lewis-Skelly

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Gibbs-White

Forwards: Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordan, Noni Madueke, Morgan Rogers, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Harry Kane