'Super frustrating': Burnley's Bashir Humphreys opens up on missing last three months through injury

Bashir Humphreys has revealed he was “shocked” and “super frustrated” to miss the final three months of Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign.

The defender, who has now become a permanent Burnley player, was playing regularly at left-back before suffering a quad injury in training in February.

The blow came before the 4-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday and the Chelsea loanee would never return.

The 22-year-old didn’t think it was anything too serious at the time, but scans soon revealed Humphreys would be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

“Initially it was actually a bit of a shock,” he told Clarets+. “Originally I was playing with a bit of back pain but I thought I had got on top of it, but then in training I felt a random sharpness through my thigh.

“We got a scan just to be on the safe side but I told myself it was just something minor, but then they gave me the bad news. I was shocked because I didn’t feel like I had done something too major but it was worse than we initially thought.

“It was super frustrating because I felt like I was just getting into my stride at that point. But with how the boys have done, it’s been easy for me in a way to step back and be a supporter, almost feel the same emotions as the fans and just get behind the boys.”

Humphreys missed the last three months of the campaign after suffering an injury in training (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

While Humphreys was frustrated he could no longer play his part, as Scott Parker’s men chased promotion during the run-in, he was still able to play a role off the field.

He added: “I’ve been out for longer when I was younger, but the impact now is much more because there’s much more on the line and I obviously wanted to be a big part of the run-in.

“I wasn’t able to do that, but sometimes time out can give you a little bit of perspective and I just have to look at the positives I can take from the season.

“It’s a team sport at the end of the day, so I have to change my role within the team. Rather than being one that’s playing, now I’ve got to support the boys, see what they need, whether that’s someone to talk to, whether it’s having someone to gee them up, you never know.

“I had to accept it and keep on moving forward.”

While Humphreys is a person that likes to set long-term targets, there’s only one objective at this moment in time as the Clarets gear up for their Premier League return.

“I can only speak for myself, but I definitely do [set targets]. I’ve always got targets, whether it’s 10 years, five years, the next year or just the next few months,” he said.

“It’s about taking things day-to-day while still having those targets in the back of your mind.

“For me, the first step is obviously just to get fit. That’s my only goal at the minute and then I want to hit the ground running in pre-season and take it from there.”