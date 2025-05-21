Further details emerge on Bashir Humphreys' permanent move to Burnley after loan spell from Chelsea
The 22-year-old made 28 appearances for the Clarets as Scott Parker’s men sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League.
Predominately a centre-back, Humphreys actually made most of his appearances at left-back, often rotating the position with Lucas Pires.
Humphreys’ season, however, was curtailed early after he suffered a quad injury in training before the 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday in February.
His loan from Chelsea was due to be made permanent whatever happened this season, so it wasn’t dependent on whether Burnley got promotion or not.
That was also the case for Zian Flemming, but Jaidon Anthony and Marcus Edwards now become permanent Burnley players after promotion was sealed with a remarkable 100-point campaign.
The club have now confirmed Humphreys has penned a four-year contract with the Clarets, which will keep the defender at Turf Moor until 2029. The deal is active from July 1.
The fee involved has not been disclosed.
“I’m over the moon,” Humphreys said of the move. “From the minute I walked in last summer I have been welcomed with open arms and I'm glad to be here permanently now.
“It’s been such an amazing environment to be around, the club itself, the team, the fans, it’s one of the best groups I have ever been a part of.
“The togetherness within this team is massive, I know it can be cliché, but it really is, and we’re excited for the next part of the journey in the Premier League.”