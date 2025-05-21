'Wait and see': Hjalmar Ekdal discusses his Burnely future after returning from FC Groningen loan

Hjalmar Ekdal will consider all his options before deciding on his future after spending the second half of the season out on loan.

The 26-year-old left Turf Moor to join Eredivisie outfit FC Groningen in January to get some much-needed game time after playing just 48 minutes for the Clarets.

The solitary appearance for Burnley came during their 3-1 FA Cup third round victory over Reading.

Since then, the Swedish international – who joined from Djurgaarden in January 2023 – has made 14 appearances for Groningen, who finished the season in 13th place.

Now the season has finished, Ekdal will return to East Lancashire. But still down the pecking order, his future remains uncertain.

When asked by Dutch outlet RTV Noord if he would like to rejoin Groningen, Ekdal said: “There is always a chance, of course. We are talking about it now and have to see what will happen. But there are several factors, like my club in England.

“It’s not unrealistic, but of course there will be other options. I want to wait and see. I want to consider all the options.”

Ekdal in action for FC Groningen against Feyenoord on April 2, 2025. (Photo by Bart Stoutjesdijk / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by BART STOUTJESDIJK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Ekdal, who is under contract with Burnley until 2027, admitted Groningen are unlikely to be able to match Burnley’s wages.

“Yes of course [salaries in the Premier League are higher], that’s no secret,” he added. “But I’m not playing for money now.

"We have to see and wait and see. The Premier League is the biggest and best league in the world.

“I’ve played there before and even if you don’t play there, as a bench player you get to see the most beautiful stadiums.”