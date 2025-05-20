Sean Dyche singles out his Burnley players that exceeded his expectations during his time at Turf Moor

During his nine-year spell at Burnley, Sean Dyche earned a reputation as a manager that would get the most out of the players at his disposal.

Whether it was Bee Mee, Scott Arfield or Ashley Barnes, Dyche has a track record of bringing players in for relatively little yet making that investment go as far as possible.

Now, during an interview with The Overlap, the 53-year-old has namechecked a whole host of former Clarets that perhaps exceeded expectations during their time at Turf Moor.

“I used to have a joke with Ashley Barnes,,” he explained. “He used to be playing at Paulton Rovers 15 years ago, compare that to now with what he’s done in the game. He’s just had his fourth promotion with Burnley, a fourth promotion with the same side. I signed him for £450,000.

“He scored goals in the Championship to help get us promoted, we came down and he did it again, scored goals in the Premier League. Did a cruciate, carries on, players like that…

“The first season we got promoted we brought in Dave Jones on a free transfer. He had half his knee missing but he was an unbelievably fit pro, amazing on a free transfer. Tom Heaton on a free transfer, he just got relegated. He was my first ever signing and I got hammered for signing him because we had just lost Lee Grant to Derby.

“Scotty Arfield was going to go to MK Dons or Southend but we signed him and he got promoted to the Premier League on about £1,800-a-week. He ends up in the Premier League, scores all those goals, did amazing in Scotland and let’s say he’s comfortably off. That’s a brilliant story for me.

Sean Dyche, pictured celebrating Burnley's promotion in 2016, named Tom Heaton as one of the players that exceeded expectation during his time at Turf Moor (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"A kid who was going to Southend, and no disrespect to those clubs, but he goes to Burnley and changes his life. I love stuff like that. Barnesy is sort of similar.

“I had so many of them though. There are other players who were just tumbling along in their career, doing alright. Ben Mee, the growth of Ben Mee from being a left-back…I knew deep down he wasn’t a left-back so I put him at centre-half and he never looked back.

“Tarky [James Tarkowksi], he had to sit behind Michael Keane for months and months waiting for his chance, but the trained like mad every single day. I used to tell him when his chance came he would be ready and he never looked back.

“The goalies, Nick Pope, he came out of the blue. He was another goalie that got relegated, this time at Charlton. He signed for £1.2m and he was an absolute monster of a goalie. He was desperate for a chance. Tom got injured, I threw him in and he never looked back. He’s some keeper, I tell you.

“I’ve only named a few there, but it’s amazing some of the players I’ve worked with.”

Dyche was speaking to The Overlap, in association with SkyBet