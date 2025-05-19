Watch as former Burnley striker Wout Weghorst angrily slaps camera as Ajax miss out on the title

Former Burnley striker Wout Weghorst took out his frustrations on a camera as his Ajax side missed out on the Dutch title by a point.

The Dutch giants had led the Eredivisie by nine points at one stage, but a poor run of form towards the end of the season saw their rivals PSV Eindhoven take full advantage.

Despite a final day 2-0 win against FC Twente, where Weghorst and Jordan Henderson were on the scoresheet, Ajax could only finish second as PSV overcame Sparta Rotterdam 3-1.

After slipping up to draw 2-2 against Hjalmar Ekdal’s FC Groningen in midweek, that saw PSV pip them to the title by a solitary point.

Following their final day disappointment, the Ajax players lined up together in front of their own fans.

Weghorst, who stood at the end of the line, soon let his frustrations show as a cameraman sought to get a close-up of the Dutch international.

The 32-year-old, who left Turf Moor to join Ajax at the start of the season, responded by swatting away the camera.

Weghorst's Ajax missed out on the Dutch title (Photo by KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking later in the day, Weghorst said during an interview: "It is a very beautiful moment in which we are sung to, then I think it is a great pity that the team is not just simply shown on camera.

'It's emotion. I think it's a shame that the camera always has to be on me. From the very first second, the camera was focused on me again.

"On Wednesday, it became too much for me in Groningen and I quickly ran inside. I also experienced the consequences of that. Now I didn't feel the need to be on camera again.''

Weghorst has scored 10 goals in 24 Eredivisie appearances this term.