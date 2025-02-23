Bashir Humphreys' absence explained during Burnley's Friday night win over Sheffield Wednesday

Burnley are waiting to find out the full extent of Bashir Humphreys’ injury after the Chelsea loanee missed Friday night’s win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Manager Scott Parker revealed to the Burnley Express after the game that the 22-year-old had picked up an issue in training.

It meant Lucas Pires got the nod at left-back ahead of him, with Humphreys not featuring in the squad whatsoever.

Confirming the injury blow after Friday’s 4-0 victory, Parker also confirmed they’re still looking to get to the bottom of just how bad the injury is.

“He picked up an injury two days ago in training,” he revealed.

“We're just going to have to see exactly where it is at this point in time.

“I couldn't give any timescales on it, but he just felt his quad in training so he wasn’t available.”

Bashir Humphreys was a noticeable absentee from Burnley's squad for Friday night's win over Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Elsewhere on the team news front, Marcus Edwards had a first start to remember as he scored a goal of real quality to get Burnley up and running after a below-par first-half display. Substitute Josh Brownhill also got on the scoresheet along with Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson.

Luca Koleosho didn’t feature in the squad but he’s back from injury and trained all week in the lead-up to the game.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

The Clarets are otherwise nearing full strength, giving Parker plenty of selection headaches for the final run-in.

Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond recently made their returns from injury but are still working their way back to full fitness.