'Foot on the peddle': Premier League holds no fear for Burnley man after making Chelsea loan permanent

Bashir Humphreys insists he holds no fear towards the Premier League – he’s only excited about what the next 12 months will bring.

While the defender came through the ranks at Chelsea, he’s yet to make an appearance in the top flight, with his two appearances for the club coming in cup competitions.

But after helping the Clarets clinch an instant return to England’s top division, the 22-year-old is keen to test himself in what many regard to be the best league in the world.

“That’s what I came here to do,” he told Clarets+. “When we spoke about my prior ambitions before joining the club, that was obviously my main one.

“I’m just excited and I feel this is where the club belongs. As a player it’s where I want to be.

“I’ve got no fears going into it, no reservations. Just full foot on the peddle, I just want to go. I can’t wait.”

Humphreys is now a permanent Burnley player after his season-long loan from Stamford Bridge was made permanent.

Humphreys was a key part of Burnley's promotion from the Championship last season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Having made 28 appearances for the Clarets before his season was cut short by injury in February, Humphreys is delighted to see his future tied down.

“I’m over the moon,” he added.

“Obviously I knew when I came here at the start of the season that there was a big chance that I’d be here moving forward and I was really excited about that. Now I’m just happy it’s all been solidified.”

Humphreys, an England Under-21 international, is an ambitious player that likes to set personal targets.

But rather than look too far ahead, the centre-back is focusing on recovering from his quad injury and getting fit in time for the start of pre-season.

“I can only speak for myself, but I definitely do [set targets],” he said. “I’ve always got targets, whether it’s 10 years, five years, the next year or just the next few months.

“It’s about taking things day-to-day while still having those targets in the back of your mind.

“For me, the first step is obviously just to get fit. That’s my only goal at the minute and then I want to hit the ground running in pre-season and take it from there.”