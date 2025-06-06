'I wanted to move': Burnley's James Trafford addresses last summer's failed Newcastle United switch

James Trafford has confirmed what many Burnley fans had already suspected – that he wanted to leave the club last summer.

The 22-year-old was close to joining Newcastle United this time last year after the Clarets had been relegated from the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

Reports at the time suggested personal terms had been agreed to take Trafford to St James’ Park, but the Magpies and Burnley were unable to to agree on a fee.

As it transpired, Trafford remained at Turf Moor and went on to enjoy a record-breaking campaign as Scott Parker’s men won promotion from the Championship with 100 points to their name.

The keeper was a vital part of a backline that conceded just 16 league goals all season, while he kept 29 of Burnley’s record-equalling 30 clean sheets.

It led to Trafford being nominated for the Championship’s player of the season award, but lost out to Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer.

Addressing last year’s transfer speculation in detail for the first time, Trafford has admitted he saw the opportunity as being a “good fit”.

“In the summer I think people knew I wanted to move,” he told the Fozcast podcast. “The club that I was close to going, it was a good fit for me. It was brilliant for me and I really believed in it.

“I wanted to move, not just because I didn’t want to play in the Championship, I had no shame playing in the Championship. I have no ego to think I’m better than the Championship. You only prove something by performing and showing people. You can say whatever you want but unless you perform…

“It was just when an opportunity and a situation you think suits you can happen, you should take it and you should try and go for it, so I wanted to move. It was close but it didn’t end up happening.

“The manager was brilliant throughout pre-season. I wasn’t the best, I was moody because I’m young and I wanted to move, but in the moment I still worked extremely hard.

“I knew the longer it went on, the reality became I would be playing the first game of the season and I wanted to play. I told the manager I’m available if he wanted to select me. If not, I’ll sit on the bench, but I’m available. He played me the first game and that was it.”

Despite winning promotion back to the top flight, Trafford’s comments will only fuel further speculation of an exit this summer, given Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are still thought to be keen.

The stopper himself admits he sees himself playing right at the top.

Addressing his future ambitions, Trafford added: “That’s where I’ve always been aiming for, the top of the Prem. Everyone wants to go there, everyone wants to play there.

“To get there you have to play games, improve and get to a level where you do go back, to wherever I end up, whenever, to make sure I’m ready for it and I’m the best equipped to perform.”