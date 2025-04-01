Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds United are in the race for the two automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Burnley remain firmly locked in a three-horse race for the Championship title with Sheffield United and Leeds United as all three clubs look to secure a return to the Premier League.

The Clarets did their part over the weekend as Zian Flemming got the only goal of the game in their narrow home win against play-off contenders Bristol City. That was enough to move Scott Parker’s men level on points with second placed Leeds after an injury-time equaliser from Zan Vipotnik prevented the Whites from collecting all three points from their home game with Swansea City.

However, it is Sheffield United that sit on top of the Championship table after Gustavo Hamer, Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster all found the net in their 3-1 home win against a Coventry City side that had been in fine form ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane.

All three clubs have moved clear of their Championship rivals and a thrilling title race lies in wait as Parker looks to round off his first season in charge at Turf Moor by enduring Burnley’s second tier stay is limited to just a solitary season. Some tough tests lie in wait for the Clarets before the season comes to a close as they prepare to face the likes of Coventry City and Norwich City over the coming weeks - but how difficult is their run-in compared to their title rivals Leeds and Sheffield United?

What has Scott Parker said about the battle for promotion into the Premier League?

Speaking after Saturday’s win, the Clarets’ boss said: “It's a big day because we've won another game. I will consistently say it, and maybe people won't believe me, but honestly, I'm not jumping on a rollercoaster of what other teams are doing. This is just solely us. You live on that rollercoaster, your emotions go up and down every Saturday, every Wednesday or Tuesday when other teams play. So we won today, but we now move on to Coventry. That'll be the main focus. Hopefully we can try and grind out another result there.”

How difficult is Burnley’s run-in compared to title rivals Sheffield United and Leeds United?

1st: Sheffield United (83 points)

5/4 Oxford United (A) 8/4 Millwall (H) 12/4 Plymouth Argyle (A) 18/4 Cardiff City (H) 21/4 Burnley (A) 26/4 Stoke City (A) 3/5 Blackburn Rovers (H) Average league position of opponents: 15.6

2nd: Leeds United (81 points)

5/4 Luton Town (A) 8/4 Middlesbrough (A) 12/4 Preston North End (H) 18/4 Oxford United (A) 21/4 Stoke City (H) 26/4 Bristol City (H) 3/5 Plymouth Argyle (A) Average league position of opponents: 16.1

3rd: Burnley (81 points)

5/4 Coventry City (A) 8/4 Derby County (A) 11/4 Norwich City (H) 18/4 Watford (A) 21/4 Sheffield United (H) 26/4 Queens Park Rangers (A) 3/5 Millwall (H) Average league position of opponents: 10.7