'Convinced': Daniel Farke makes huge Leeds United promotion claim that will get Burnley fans talking

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 29th Mar 2025, 19:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Daniel Farke has boldly claimed he is “100 per cent convinced” his Leeds United side will be playing in the Premier League next season despite their recent wobble.
Read More
Scott Parker pinpoints one thing that surprised him about Burnley's one-sided wi...

Burnley’s promotion rivals suffered a late blow earlier today when they conceded deep into stoppage-time to draw 2-2 at home with Swansea City.

While Farke’s side remain second in the table, the Clarets are now level on points with them following their thoroughly deserved 1-0 victory against Bristol City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield United, meanwhile, now lead the way, two points ahead of the pair.

Leeds, who have now won just one of their last five games, were booed off by sections of the Elland Road crowd.

In response to the latest setback, Farke provided a somewhat uncharacteristic assertion about his side’s promotion chances.

"We'll try everything to make sure the lads have the best chance to make the last step," he said. "I'm 100 per cent convinced we will play in the Premier League next season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Daniel Farke's Leeds side have won just one of their last five games. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)Daniel Farke's Leeds side have won just one of their last five games. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)
Daniel Farke's Leeds side have won just one of their last five games. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

"From Tuesday we concentrate on the upcoming week and I'm pretty confident with this mentality that we have also shown today, there is definitely, definitely a lot to cheer about come May, hopefully soon in May, and if not, then late in May. But I'm pretty sure we'll have something to celebrate together with our supporters."

After today’s game, Farke was asked how he can reassure his players they won’t suffer a repeat of last season, where they missed out on automatic promotion on 90 points.

"It's a different group, I don't have to convince anyone," he said. "It's a completely different scenario.

"We were not one time leading from the front or the others had to chase. Right now it's different, we were already in the leading role and let's say we would win our last games we would finish in the top two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They [Burnley and Sheffield United] still play against each other. There's never a guarantee for success. We've gone many steps. Right now is the final step and it's always the most difficult. I was in this situation before and I know how tricky it is but I know what is necessary to bring it over the line."

Related topics:Daniel FarkeLeeds UnitedBurnleyPremier LeagueSheffield UnitedSwansea CityBristol CityElland Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice