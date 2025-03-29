Scott Parker pinpoints one thing that surprised him about Burnley's one-sided win against Bristol City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker admits he was a little bit surprised by how many chances Burnley were able to create during their one-sided victory against Bristol City.

The Clarets moved level on points with Leeds United in second thanks to a 1-0 win against the Robins, courtesy of Zian Flemming’s free-kick.

The victory ought to have been a lot more comfortable for the home side, especially in the first-half where they created some clear-cut openings.

As it was, the one goal proved enough as they extended their unbeaten run to 26 league games.

“We were incredible for 45 minutes,” Parker said afterwards. “We played very, very well, we should have probably gone in more than one up.

“That's probably my only criticism really, that we only go in 1-0 up.

“Second-half as well, I thought we had moments. But the longer the game goes on, as always, at 1-0, it's always an edgy scoreline because they've got nothing to lose.

Scott Parker was forced to watch the game from the stands after being handed a one-match ban

“They put a lot of men up on the top line and they go hell for leather a little bit and it becomes a little bit edgy. But that's down to the scoreline.

“Overall, I’m very, very pleased with the team for 45 minutes. It was exceptional.

“This is a team that have come here today. I think they're the second or third in-form team in the division.

“Only two weeks ago, they went to Sheffield United and on the run of it, what I've watched for prepping for this game, they should have come out and won the game.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game, but I was very pleased with generally how we went about it.”

Such was Burnley’s dominance, Parker was even a little bit surprised with how many opportunities came their way.

“While I always go into games and the prep we do and where we are as a group, I expect us to put a dominant performance in, I didn't anticipate the game to look like it did in the first half to be quite honest with you,” he added.

“The amount of chances we created and how well we played, I think me being honest, I thought it would be a bit more of an even game, certainly early on, but that wasn't the case.

“That was down to us and our quality and what we produced. Certainly the wide boys and just our general structure was perfect.

“As I say, the only criticism, we all sit here, everyone sitting in this room watched this game and see we should have been 3 or 4-0 up at half-time. But that's football sometimes.

“We sat here only three weeks ago against Sheffield Wednesday when it was a polar opposite. We go in against Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 up when it should be the opposite and they should be 1-0 up. You win the game 4-0 and everyone's saying how great a performance it was. Well, it was nowhere near as good as performances today, we just didn't finish them off today. That's the only slight negative.”