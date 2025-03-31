Scott Parker’s men extended their impressive unbeaten run in the league to 26 games with a thoroughly deserved 1-0 win against Bristol City at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere in the race for the top two, Leeds United dropped off top spot after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City.

It means Sheffield United now lead the way after Chris Wilder’s men breezed past Coventry City on Friday night.

Following this weekend’s fixtures, a Championship team of the week has been compiled – and features a Burnley man.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

1 . Angus Gunn (Norwich City) - 8.1 The stopper made a string of important saves to keep a clean sheet as Norwich claimed a last-gasp 1-0 win against West Brom. Photo: Stephen Pond

2 . Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) - 7.8 The full-back was among the best performers despite Blackburn losing 1-0 away to Portsmouth. Photo: Alex Livesey

3 . Mattie Pollock (Watford) - 8.6 The centre-back was at his best despite Watford being held to a goalless draw against bottom side Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Mark Thompson