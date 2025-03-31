Scott Parker’s men extended their impressive unbeaten run in the league to 26 games with a thoroughly deserved 1-0 win against Bristol City at Turf Moor.
Elsewhere in the race for the top two, Leeds United dropped off top spot after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City.
It means Sheffield United now lead the way after Chris Wilder’s men breezed past Coventry City on Friday night.
Following this weekend’s fixtures, a Championship team of the week has been compiled – and features a Burnley man.
The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.
Here’s the team in full:
