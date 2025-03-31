Burnley star features in Championship team of the week alongside Millwall, Stoke City and Sunderland men - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
It was a big weekend in the fight for automatic promotion as Burnley moved level on points with Leeds United.

Scott Parker’s men extended their impressive unbeaten run in the league to 26 games with a thoroughly deserved 1-0 win against Bristol City at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere in the race for the top two, Leeds United dropped off top spot after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Swansea City.

It means Sheffield United now lead the way after Chris Wilder’s men breezed past Coventry City on Friday night.

Following this weekend’s fixtures, a Championship team of the week has been compiled – and features a Burnley man.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

The stopper made a string of important saves to keep a clean sheet as Norwich claimed a last-gasp 1-0 win against West Brom.

1. Angus Gunn (Norwich City) - 8.1

The stopper made a string of important saves to keep a clean sheet as Norwich claimed a last-gasp 1-0 win against West Brom. Photo: Stephen Pond

The full-back was among the best performers despite Blackburn losing 1-0 away to Portsmouth.

2. Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) - 7.8

The full-back was among the best performers despite Blackburn losing 1-0 away to Portsmouth. Photo: Alex Livesey

The centre-back was at his best despite Watford being held to a goalless draw against bottom side Plymouth Argyle.

3. Mattie Pollock (Watford) - 8.6

The centre-back was at his best despite Watford being held to a goalless draw against bottom side Plymouth Argyle. Photo: Mark Thompson

The defender grabbed Sheffield Wednesday's equaliser as the Owls fought back to draw 1-1 with Cardiff City.

4. Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) - 8.3

The defender grabbed Sheffield Wednesday's equaliser as the Owls fought back to draw 1-1 with Cardiff City. Photo: Stephen Pond

