Verdict: Key Burnley detail from Bristol City win might get lost amid all the promotion buzz

As 1-0 scorelines go, you won’t find many as one-sided as this.

It’ll probably go unnoticed amid all the talk of Burnley moving level on points with second place and Leeds falling apart again, and all that, but this was arguably one of Burnley’s best displays of the season.

In isolation, a slender one-goal victory doesn’t sound like much. But given the circumstances, given all the pressure, this was some performance from Scott Parker’s men. Bristol City couldn’t have complained had they been 3-0 down at half-time, never mind after the 90 minutes were up.

Let’s not forget, this was one of the Championship’s in-form sides heading into this encounter. They still remain level on points with the play-offs, but the Clarets made them look distinctly ordinary.

Compare this victory to the 4-0 drubbing of Sheffield Wednesday, for example. This was a far more controlled and complete display than what we witnessed against the Owls, where Burnley were extremely lucky not to concede.

On this occasion, the Clarets didn’t give the Robins a sniff. In fact, their one and only shot on target came with their last kick of the game.

Moment of quality

The game actually got off to quite a flat start – for the first 10 to 15 minutes at least. But it soon came alive after Zian Flemming stuck a delicious 30-yard free-kick into the top bins to give Burnley the early breakthrough they were after.

Flemming’s goal, and especially the nature of it, will grab all the headlines, but the Dutchman also deserves plenty of credit for a much improved all-round performance.

The forward led the line much better than he has in recent outings, took greater care of the ball and offered much more of a physical presence at the forefront of Burnley’s attack.

It was therefore a little surprising to see Flemming become the first player to be brought off in the second-half, but by that point the game was becoming more and more stretched and the pace and direct running of Lyle Foster was perhaps better suited to how the game was panning out.

But once Flemming got Burnley up and running, they never looked back. Their play was intricate and crisp, they moved the ball through the thirds with style and purpose and, most significantly, they created numerous good chances to quickly double their lead.

Jaidon Anthony was perhaps the biggest culprit, squandering three clear-cut opportunities. The most glaring miss came when he headed wide from Flemming’s centre.

It’s hard to be too critical though. The winger was here, there and everywhere and is absolutely crucial to both sides of Burnley’s game. It just wasn’t his day in front of goal.

Far from normal

Bristol City were very neat and tidy, but there wasn’t a great deal of substance to them. You never felt an onslaught of pressure was ever going to arrive.

Much of that, however, was down to Burnley. They controlled the game for large swathes and simply kept the Robins at arm’s length throughout.

That’s now 28 clean sheets for the season and it’s STILL only 11 goals conceded from 39 games. These are stats I’ll never tire of boring you with.

In fact, it’s important we don’t take these records for granted. A quite frankly ridiculous run of 26 games unbeaten is bonkers stuff. We’re now in sight of the club’s all-time record of 30.

You still get the sense Scott Parker is a little under-appreciated in some quarters. Yes, Burnley are among the favourites for promotion, so in some respects what they’re currently doing isn’t a huge surprise to anybody.

But in the same instance, a lot of what they’re doing is far from normal. It deserves constant recognition.

Given the hand he was dealt during the summer, Parker has done an excellent job with Burnley this season. But as we all know, the ultimate judgement will fall in May when the prizes are handed out.

Feeling the heat

Speaking of which, this was a huge weekend in the fight for automatic promotion.

Whether Parker likes to admit it or not, there was huge pressure on his side heading into this game after Sheffield United’s emphatic victory against Coventry City on Friday. That’s what makes his side’s performance all the more impressive.

Not only that, Leeds scoring after just 35 seconds – news that will have inevitably filtered its way down from the terraces to the players – put Burnley on the backfoot before they had even had time to get into their stride.

But if we’re talking of pressure, there’s only one side that’s currently feeling the heat and it certainly isn’t Burnley. Neither is it Sheffield United.

Leeds look to be having their annual wobble – with a 2-2 draw against Swansea meaning they’ve now only won one of their last five. Eight games ago, Leeds had an eight-point gap to Burnley. Now it’s level.

Their manager Daniel Farke appears to be feeling the pressure too, making outlandish statements in the press about being “100 per cent convinced” his side will be in the Premier League next season.

It’s good to have confidence in your own team, you might think, but this isn’t Farke’s style. He’s the type of guy who usually refrains from making such bold statements, just like Parker. So what’s changed now? Other than a poor run of form. Who knows, this could well be his Kevin Keegan moment.

Burnley, meanwhile, simply go about their business and chalk off yet another win.