Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Delight
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates with Josh Brownhill after scoring their first goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Bristol City FC at Turf Moor on March 29, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey
2. James Trafford - 6/10
A virtual spectator all afternoon yet again. In fact Bristol City’s only shot on target came with the last kick of the game. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Curled just wide of the upright after trying his luck from the edge of the box. Unflustered defensively. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10
Solid defending throughout, fresh from his first England Under-21 call-up. Never looked in any trouble. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.