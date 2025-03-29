Burnley player ratings vs Bristol City as four 8/10s handed out following one-sided win - gallery

Despite only winning 1-0, Burnley produced a dominant display to see off Bristol City in their fight for Championship promotion.

Zian Flemming’s delightful free-kick proved to be the difference as the Clarets extended their impressive unbeaten run to 26 games.

More significantly, with Leeds United being held to a 2-2 draw against Swansea City, Scott Parker’s side now sit level on points with the Elland Road outfit.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates with Josh Brownhill after scoring their first goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Bristol City FC at Turf Moor on March 29, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

1. Delight

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates with Josh Brownhill after scoring their first goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Bristol City FC at Turf Moor on March 29, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A virtual spectator all afternoon yet again. In fact Bristol City’s only shot on target came with the last kick of the game.

2. James Trafford - 6/10

A virtual spectator all afternoon yet again. In fact Bristol City's only shot on target came with the last kick of the game.

Curled just wide of the upright after trying his luck from the edge of the box. Unflustered defensively.

3. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Curled just wide of the upright after trying his luck from the edge of the box. Unflustered defensively.

Solid defending throughout, fresh from his first England Under-21 call-up. Never looked in any trouble. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

Solid defending throughout, fresh from his first England Under-21 call-up. Never looked in any trouble.

