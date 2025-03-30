'Bit frustrating': Zian Flemming highlights only disappointment from Burnley's important win over Bristol City

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 30th Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 13:11 BST
Zian Flemming admits he and his Burnley teammates were left with a sense of frustration despite their important victory against Bristol City.
The Dutchman’s superb 30-yard free-kick proved to be the difference as Scott Parker’s side recorded a 1-0 victory to move level on points with Leeds United in second.

The margin of victory ought to have been much greater though given Burnley’s dominance, but they were forced to endure a nervy final five minutes or so as they held on for the three points.

While Flemming was naturally delighted to get the win, the 26-year-old knows it should have been far more comfortable.

“It was a bit frustrating we had to come to that point in the end because the game wasn’t really like that,” he told Clarets+.

“I think we should have put it to bed in the first-half and if not then, then definitely in the second-half.

“There’s a bit of frustration and disappointment I think from our side because it shouldn’t have gone that far, that we needed a nervy five or 10 minutes.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates with Josh Laurent after scoring their first goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Bristol City FC at Turf Moor on March 29, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 29: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates with Josh Laurent after scoring their first goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Bristol City FC at Turf Moor on March 29, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
“But at the same time, this is what this league brings, you get tested throughout games and especially towards the end of them.

“We’ve been there before and we know how to dig deep, roll up our sleeves and get a result over the line.

“At this stage of the season, the most important thing is the three points. We box it off and then it’s onto the next one and keep rolling.”

Fleming’s 11th goal of the campaign came in some style, as the forward beat the goalkeeper’s despairing dive to pick out the top corner from 30 yards.

The former Millwall man knew it was going in as soon as it left his boot, adding: “It was nice.

“Sometimes as soon as you hit it you think ‘ooh, this is going in’ and I had that this time. I could see the flight of the ball and I could tell it was going in, so I was already running off [to celebrate].

“It’s a great feeling and it obviously feels a bit better scoring a goal like this, but on the other hand a goal is a goal and I’ll take any tap-in as well.”

