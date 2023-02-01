Burnley ‘miss out’ on Chelsea youngster as former loanee joins Championship rivals

After a long and exciting month at Turf Moor, the transfer window has finally slammed shut. Burnley completed six signings in January and welcomed Enock Agyei from Anderlecht on deadline day.

The rest of the Championship also brought in some brilliant signings such as Joe Gelhardt to Sunderland, Marquinhos to Norwich City and Ryan Porteous to Watford. The competition for promotion is looking more and more intense after the battling teams have continued to bolster their squad.

However, despite the deadline passing, the rumour mill hasn’t stopped. Here is some of the latest transfer news...

Burnley ‘miss out’ on Simons

Despite a number of clubs targeting Chelsea’s Xavier Simons on a permanent deal this month, the midfielder looks set to see out his loan spell with Hull City before returning to his parent club in the summer. Evening Standard reported yesterday that Hull City had won the race to sign the teenager permanently ahead of the likes of Burnley, Millwall and Bristol City, however they revealed shortly after the deadline that the deal was off.

Simons joined the Tigers in September and had only made a handful of appearances for the club, however Liam Rosenior had claimed he had been undervalued prior to his arrival and was eager to keep him at the KCOM Stadium beyond this season. After the 19-year-old featured in two of their last four matches, the Clarets had expressed interest in luring him away from Yorkshire and were joined by a number of other Championship clubs.

Simons was one of two Chelsea players that was set for Championship deals on deadline day which later collapsed, with West Brom failing to secure a loan switch for Omari Hutchinson in the dying hours of the window. Reports claim this could be because the Blues’ lawyers were instead focusing on getting the £106.8 million deal for Enzo Fernandez across the line. However, Hull can instead tweak the agreement so Simons can join on a permanent in a summer if they are still eager to snap him up permanently.

Ex-Claret joins WBA

Former Burnley loanee Nathaniel Chalobah has linked up with West Brom on a permanent deal. The midfielder failed to make an impact for Fulham following their promotion to the Premier League and has only made four top flight appearances this season.

Chalobah has played for a number of Championship clubs during his career and spent a brief spell of his early years with the Clarets, joining the Premier League newcomers on loan in January 2015. However, it was rather unsuccessful as he failed to start a single game and instead managed only four substitute appearances before he returned to Stamford Bridge.