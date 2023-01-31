Football fans no longer seem to bat an eyelid when their team — or a rival — spend tens of millions of pounds on a single player in a bid to be successful.

Throwing eight-figure sums at proven pros, potential superstars or ready-made world beaters seems to have become the norm in today’s game as clubs freely splash the cash in their attempts to win titles and trophies.

The past decade has seen a huge inflation in football signings, and this has never been more evident than during the most recent transfer windows.

With this in mind, Seatpick trawled through Transfermarkt data to determine what is the most expensive signing made by a current EFL Championship team in the past 10 years.

Scroll through our gallery to check out the top 10.

1 . DERBY, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: The Mitre Delta Max match ball is seen prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Millwall at Pride Park Stadium on March 13, 2021 in Derby, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) DERBY, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: The Mitre Delta Max match ball is seen prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Millwall at Pride Park Stadium on March 13, 2021 in Derby, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2 . Ismaila Sarr (£26.4m) Club transferred from: Rennes. Club transferred to: Watford. Year: 2019. Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales

3 . Rhian Brewster (£22.9m) Club transferred from: Liverpool. Club transferred to: Sheffield United. Year: 2020. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Gianelli Imbula (£21.3m) Club transferred from: Porto. Club transferred to: Stoke City. Year: 2016. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales