Transfer Deadline Day: Burnley revive interest in Cape Verde ace, deal for ex-Manchester United star to be confirmed

Vincent Kompany has made 19 signings since becoming Burnley boss in the summer.

By Dan Black
7 hours ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 12:37pm

After the club cashed in on key assets such as Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet, the Manchester City legend set about re-inventing the Clarets.

Scott Twine became the face of the revolution when becoming the first signing of the new era at Turf Moor, moving from MK Dons where he’d netted 20 goals to be crowned the League One Player of the Year.

From that point the new recruits came in thick and fast; Luke McNally, Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan), CJ Egan-Riley, Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen, Ian Maatsen (loan), Arijanet Muric, Vitinho, Manuel Benson, Nathan Tella (loan), Darko Churlinov, Anass Zaroury, Jordan Beyer (loan) and Halil Dervisoglu (loan) swiftly followed, in that order.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Ipswich Town and Burnley at Portman Road on January 28, 2023 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Nine of those have started 10 or more games in the Championship — and three are joint leading scorers in all competitions alongside Jay Rodriguez — as the club marches towards a Premier League return.

Kompany has continued to strengthen, adding defenders Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal to the group, while the signings of Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi will further add to his side’s firepower.

Does the ex-Belgium international have any more surprises under his sleeve? We’ll keep you in the loop throughout the day, prior to the 11pm deadline.

Transfer Deadline Day: Burnley revive interest in Cape Verde ace, deal for ex-Manchester United star to be confirmed

Key Events

  • Defender Ameen Al-Dakhil was the Clarets’ first January signing from Sint-Truiden
  • Sweden international Hjalmar Ekdal followed when switching from Djurgaardens
  • South African striker Lyle Foster, 22, signed on a four-and-a-half year deal from Westerlo
  • Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi moved to Turf Moor on loan until the end of the season
Will Burnley boss Vincent Kompany raid former club RSC Anderlecht?

Exciting teenage winger Enock Agyei has been linked with a deadline day switch to Turf Moor.

RSCA Futures' Enock Agyei celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between Royal Excelsior Virton and RSCA Futures (U23), Saturday 28 January 2023 in Virton, on day 22 of the 2022-2023 'Challenger Pro League' 1B second division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Still awaiting official confirmation

Forward Deji Sotona unveilled his Burnley move on Instagram, but the club are still to officially confirm the deal.

Deji Sotona confirmed his Burnley move on Instagram

Have Burnley revived their interest in Sporting Lisbon winger Jovane Cabral?

Reports from Portuguese news outlet Observador suggest the Clarets could be back in for the Cape Verde international, who was linked with a move to Turf Moor in the summer. The Sporting Lisbon forward, who spent time on loan with Serie A side Lazio, has made just four appearances this season.

ROME, ITALY - MAY 21: Jovane Cabral of SS Lazio celebrates a first goal during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 21, 2022 in Rome, Italy.

Ice man signs contract extension with Clarets

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024 with the option of another year.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson signs a contract extension at Turf Moor

Burnley sign former Manchester United striker said to be quicker than Marcus Rashford

The 20-year-old confirmed his move to Turf Moor on Instagram

Republic of Ireland international moved to Turf Moor on loan from Swansea City

“When I first heard of Burnley’s interest in the summer I was adamant to come here, obviously it didn’t happen then but now I’m here and I just can’t wait to play in the Claret and Blue.”

Swansea City forward Michael Obafemi joined the Clarets on loan until the end of the season

South Africa star Lyle Foster committed his future to the Clarets

“From the moment I heard that there was interest from Burnley, my heart and my head were set on the club.”

Striker Lyle Foster, a South Africa international, signed from Westerlo

Swedish international Hjalmar Ekdal put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal

“Burnley and Vincent Kompany have done amazing things so far this season, it’s something I really wanted to be a part of.”

Defender Hjalmar Ekdal signed from Djurgaardens

Ameen Al-Dakhil was the first one through the door at Turf Moor

“I’m really excited to be here, it’s a really nice club.”

Burnley defender Ameen Al-Dakhil
