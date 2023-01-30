Transfer Deadline Day: Burnley revive interest in Cape Verde ace, deal for ex-Manchester United star to be confirmed

After the club cashed in on key assets such as Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet, the Manchester City legend set about re-inventing the Clarets.

Scott Twine became the face of the revolution when becoming the first signing of the new era at Turf Moor, moving from MK Dons where he’d netted 20 goals to be crowned the League One Player of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From that point the new recruits came in thick and fast; Luke McNally, Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan), CJ Egan-Riley, Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen, Ian Maatsen (loan), Arijanet Muric, Vitinho, Manuel Benson, Nathan Tella (loan), Darko Churlinov, Anass Zaroury, Jordan Beyer (loan) and Halil Dervisoglu (loan) swiftly followed, in that order.

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Ipswich Town and Burnley at Portman Road on January 28, 2023 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Nine of those have started 10 or more games in the Championship — and three are joint leading scorers in all competitions alongside Jay Rodriguez — as the club marches towards a Premier League return.

Kompany has continued to strengthen, adding defenders Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal to the group, while the signings of Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi will further add to his side’s firepower.

Does the ex-Belgium international have any more surprises under his sleeve? We’ll keep you in the loop throughout the day, prior to the 11pm deadline.