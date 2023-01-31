Gudmundsson, who’s deal was due to expire in July, will now stay at the Club until at least the end of next season.

The 32-year-old arrived at Turf Moor in 2016 from Charlton Athletic and played an integral role in his first season as Burnley secured Premier League survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gudmundsson then featured in all but three of the Clarets’ Premier League games in the 2017/18 campaign, helping the side to a seventh placed finish sealing Europa League qualification.

Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson at the press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup tie with Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Icelandic international made 36 appearances in all competitions the following season, before being hit with injury during the 2019/20 campaign.

But the wideman went on to feature 45 times in the last two seasons of the Premier League and has already played 20 games this campaign, scoring two and assisting three.

After extending his stay, Gudmundsson said: "I'm really pleased, obviously it's a new journey with the club and it's something I really want to be a part of.

"This season has gone fantastically well for the team and we've done really well, but we know there's still a lot of work to be done.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson signs a contract extension at Burnley