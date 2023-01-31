Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson extends his stay at Turf Moor
Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2024 with the option of a further year.
Gudmundsson, who’s deal was due to expire in July, will now stay at the Club until at least the end of next season.
The 32-year-old arrived at Turf Moor in 2016 from Charlton Athletic and played an integral role in his first season as Burnley secured Premier League survival.
Gudmundsson then featured in all but three of the Clarets’ Premier League games in the 2017/18 campaign, helping the side to a seventh placed finish sealing Europa League qualification.
The Icelandic international made 36 appearances in all competitions the following season, before being hit with injury during the 2019/20 campaign.
But the wideman went on to feature 45 times in the last two seasons of the Premier League and has already played 20 games this campaign, scoring two and assisting three.
After extending his stay, Gudmundsson said: "I'm really pleased, obviously it's a new journey with the club and it's something I really want to be a part of.
"This season has gone fantastically well for the team and we've done really well, but we know there's still a lot of work to be done.
"I love the club and it's great news for me and my family to extend my stay for another year."