Vincent Kompany made his return to Old Trafford yesterday as Burnley faced Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. The former Man City captain was unable to cause an upset at the home of his previous rivals. Despite being without a number of stars due to the World Cup - including finalists Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane - the Red Devils claimed a 2-0 victory with goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford.

Burnley will now turn their attention to Tuesday’s home clash with Birmingham City where they will look to solidify their position at the top of the Championship. Second-place Sheffield United take on Coventry City the day before but could only temporarily overtake the Clarets with a five goal deficit.

Ahead of an action-packed week of Christmas football, we take a look at some of today’s transfer news.

CLARETS ‘KEEPING TABS’ ON CELTIC PROSPECT

Burnley are reportedly competing alongside Aston Villa and Fulham for Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo, according to the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old has captained Celtic’s B team this season and has impressed, showing his versatility in the backline as well as a defensive midfielder role.

Otoo is yet to make a senior appearance for the Glaswegian side since signing his first professional contract three years ago, however remains one for the future and has attracted interest with his contract set to expire in the summer. The centre-back would add to Kompany’s overhaul of the defence, having brought in a number of youngsters including Taylor Harwood-Bellis, CJ Egan-Riley and Ian Maatsen.

EVERTON ‘TARGET’ STOKE CITY STAR

Everton have been long-term admirers of Stoke City defender Harry Souttar and could reignite their interest after a standout World Cup campaign, according to the Daily Mail. Despite a year-long spell on the sidelines for Souttar, he was called up by Australia for the Qatar tournament and helped them to a second-place finish in Group D.