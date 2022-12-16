Anass Zaroury (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The forward is currently at the Qatar World Cup with Morocco, who take on Croatia in the third place play-off on Saturday.

Kompany states Zaroury will return to the Clarets as soon as he’s finished his duties with his national side.

He said: “In any event for him it’s been an incredible journey. It’s an experience.

“It’s difficult for us to see the advantage for us in the short term, but in the long term, trust me it’s something you can learn from and improve from.

“When you are young you experience it, you save it and box it somewhere in the back of your head.

“You want to be centre stage, because now he’ll be experiencing being in the middle of it.

“You always have the ambition that when you are at your peak, you are the one either captaining your team or having an impact.

“This makes it clearer that he can do it, but he’s got to come back and perform with us of course.

“It’s something we will all benefit from.

“If he can get some minutes then it will be even better, but then we look forward to having him back of course.

“I’m not handling the post-World Cup celebration protocol that will be in place for Morocco, but I expect he will probably have to go to see the king and see the people.

