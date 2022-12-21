Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford either side of half time were enough to send the home side through to the quarter-finals.

While, Burnley did have their chances during the game, the full time result proved to be a fair one.

Here is how Kompany’s side performed:

Burnley were defeated by Manchester United (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Bailey Peacock-Farrell- 6

Overall, it was not too bad a night for the Burnley keeper.

His distribution was mixed, as while he did play out some good balls from the back, he also put his teammates under a bit of pressure on a couple of occasions.

One of his standout moments was a strong save to deny Anthony Martial in the first half.

Connor Roberts- 6

It was an okay evening for the fullback but didn’t do too much of note.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis- 6

A problem at times for Burnley was spending a little too much time on the ball and giving possession cheaply back to United.

This happened to Harwood-Bellis during the first half and was fortunate not to be punished by Alejandro Garnacho, who couldn’t beat the keeper.

Jordan Beyer- 6

Beyer could’ve done a lot better for United’s second goal.

His weak attempted challenge was nowhere near good enough to stop Marcus Rashford, who made a superb run from well inside his own half before slotting the ball into the bottom left corner.

Ian Maatsen- 6

Maatsen was tested throughout, but still attempted to make his usual runs forward.

Jack Cork- 6

Cork provided some support at the back, but United made it difficult for the Burnley midfield to provide its usual link between defence and attack.

Josh Cullen- 6

Like his midfield colleagues, it was a tough battle for Cullen, with not much time on the ball available in midfield.

Josh Brownhill- 6.5

Brownhill worked hard throughout the game, providing support in both defence and attack.

Johann Gudmundsson- 7

Gudmundsson produced a number of good balls during the game.

The most notable one was great pass to Churlinov during the second half.

Unfortunately for the Clarets, the quality of the finish didn’t match that of the ball.

Manuel Benson- 7.5

After a quiet start to the game, Benson was Burnley’s biggest threat.

During the first half, he produced a great save from Martin Dubravka, after cutting in superbly from the right.

His evening came to an end just after the hour mark after picking up an injury.

Ashley Barnes- 5.5

The striker had a couple of half chances during the game, but struggled to find space to receive the ball at times.

He had a great chance just before being subbed off, firing the ball wide of the target, when really he should’ve been scoring.

Churlinov- 5

After coming off the bench to replace Benson, Churlinov had a golden opportunity to pull one back for the Clarets, but could not provide the finish that was required.

Scott Twine- N/A

Charlie Taylor- N/A

Samuel Bastien- N/A

