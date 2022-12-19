VALENCIA ‘LEAD’ RACE FOR BURNLEY TARGET

Burnley secured another massive win at the weekend as they beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Turf Moor. Manuel Benson made it seven goals for the season as they netted a second-half brace.

The Clarets initially fell behind after Duncan Watmore gifted the visitors the lead shortly after half-time, however Benson made it 2-1 before a Jonny Howson goal handed Vincent Kompany’s side all three points. Burnley’s afternoon didn’t quite go as planned however, with Connor Roberts seeing red with only one minute of the 90 remaining - though Chuba Akpom went onto miss the resulting penalty.

Burnley’s third successive win in the Championship has extended their lead at the top of the table to six points, with second place Sheffield United set to take on Wigan Athletic tonight. The Clarets will face a home tie against Birmingham City after Christmas, with the Blues currently vying for a place in the top six.

Here is today’s Championship transfer news...

SHEFF UTD WONDERKID JOINS MAN CITY

Sheffield United's teenage midfielder Kylan Midwood has joined Manchester City after attracting interest from the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United. The 14-year-old has been impressing for the Blades' U15 side. (Football League World)

PRESTON NORTH END 'REALLY' INTERESTED IN LIVERPOOL STARLET

Preston North End are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Liverpool's Bobby Clark next month. The 17-year-old joined the Reds from Newcastle United's academy last year. (The Chronicle)

BOURNEMOUTH 'PREPARE' BRISTOL CITY DOUBLE SWOOP

Bournemouth are reportedly preparing to make a move for Bristol City's Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott in January. The Cherries were linked with the latter last summer. (Sunday Mirror)

HULL CITY 'SET' TO MAKE OFFER FOR HIBS ACE

Hull City will be the first club to make a concrete offer to sign Hibs defender Ryan Porteous next month. The 23-year-old's contract will expire in the summer and he has since attracted interest from the likes of Sunderland, Watford, West Brom and Norwich. (Scottish Sun)

BOLTON 'EYE' AMBITIOUS MOVE FOR HUDDERSFIELD STRIKER

Bolton Wanderers are said to be targeting a surprise move for Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward, whose contract will expire in the summer. The 32-year-old scored 14 goals in the Championship last season. (Alan Nixon)

EVERTON 'JOIN' RIVALS IN RACE FOR BIRMINGHAM CITY STAR

Everton have reportedly joined Liverpool and Leeds United in monitoring Birmingham City teenager George Hall. The midfielder has made five starts in the Championship this season. (Daily Mail)

VALENCIA ‘LEAD’ RACE FOR BURNLEY TARGET

Burnley have fallen behind in the race to sign Universidad de Chile forward Lucas Assadi, with Valencia now the frontrunners for his signature. The 18-year-old has a €2m release clause and has also attracted interest from Benfica. (El Desmarque)

WATFORD KEY MAN 'COULD' LEAVE ON LOAN IN JANUARY

