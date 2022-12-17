Burnley boss Vincent Kompany hails match-winner Manuel Benson after Boro victory at Turf Moor

The 25-year-old gifted the visitors the advantage early in the second half, but atoned for his error with two goals in the space of seven minutes after the hour.The ex-Royal Antwerp winger inadvertently fed the ball to ex-Clitheroe forward Duncan Watmore when trying to keep the ball in play right in front of the dugouts.The 25-year-old, who played at Shawbridge over a decade ago, took his tally to five with one of his first touches of the game, having replaced Marcus Forss at the start of the second half.However, Benson made amends when driving at Ryan Giles, shifting on to his left foot inside the penalty area, and beating Jack Steffan at his near post with an assured finish.He then turned the game on its head moments later with a troublesome left-footed delivery, targeting the head of leading scorer Jay Rodriguez, which eluded everybody before going in off the far post."I liked his reaction," said Kompany. "You could see on his face, I think he held his hand up, but then the next ball he received he was turning and driving at someone."Then it was all about making sure we kept feeding him and I think the other guys got into the game a little bit around that. I'm delighted with what I saw in the second half."I think we're still finding out about each other, I've only worked with him for four months, but I've found out he's that type of character now. I saw it in his eyes; he put his hand up, got the ball, drove at people, and that's about as good as you can react in these situations. He gets rewarded with the goal, but that's not the only reason I'm positive about it, it's because of how he reacted."Kompany continued: "His background is that he played for a couple of big clubs in Belgium so I think he's had to handle pressure already in his career. You don't come through that and not understand that it's one of the important parts of the game."It's a reference game for him today where he can say 'this happened to me and this is how I reacted'. There's no doubt that he'll be able to do it again if he does make a mistake."Jonny Howson flicked Josh Brownhill's corner into his own net to give the hosts some breathing space with just under 20 minutes left to play, but the game didn't peter out quietly for the league leaders.Connor Roberts, following his involvement with Wales in the World Cup in Qatar, was given his marching orders by referee David Webb for handling the ball, even though replays clearly showed that Chuba Akpom's header had come back off the crossbar.However, from the resulting penalty, Arijanet Muric preserved the Clarets' two-goal lead when denying the ex-Hull City and Brighton and Hove Albion striker at the foot of his right hand post.Kompany concluded: "Until the 85th minute of this game everything was under control, we did as well as we could, and then there was a moment of madness and all of a sudden you see that this game could still turn."In the end we reacted well and after that I thought the team showed another side to them, again, then dug deep, hung in there and finished with a strong performance."