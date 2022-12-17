Burnley supporters piled back into Turf Moor for the first time since the 3-0 win over East Lancashire derby rivals Blackburn Rovers last month.

The Clarets — who preserved their three-point advantage at the top of the Championship with a 3-0 win over QPR at Loftus Road — welcome Middlesbrough as the campaign hits the halfway point.

With Sheffield United in action against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Monday, it was an opportunity for Vincent Kompany’s Clarets to further extend their lead over their rivals.

Were you pictured outside the stadium ahead of kick-off? Check out our gallery here.

1. 1 Burnley fans arrive at Turf Moor before the Championship fixture against Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

