The pair, who were rivals during their playing days for Manchester City and Manchester United, will meet on the sidelines this afternoon as Burnley welcome Middlesbrough to Turf Moor.

Kompany states Carrick is a well-respected figure within football and believes becoming a manager was a natural step for him.

“He’s a really decent guy,” he said.

Kompany and Carrick met on a number of occasions during their playing days (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

“He’s one of the ex-pros where, I don’t know if he knew it, but a lot of the people who played with or against him would’ve tipped him to be a very good coach.“He’s only just started the journey like I have, but it’s good to see people that you’ve competed against for a long time.

“He’s an intelligent football player which is a good start, and is someone who can communicate with everyone around the club, as well as the opposition team.

“He’s well-respected character in the game.

“Those in the game know his importance and his role. I don’t think any of us underrate it, and it’s natural for him to become a very good manager