The American businessman, who will soon celebrate the two-year anniversary of ALK Capital's takeover at Turf Moor, doesn't see the need to go splashing the cash in the mid-season market.

The club made 16 signings in the summer — on top of a brand new management and backroom team — though less than half of those have started 10 or more of the 23 league fixtures so far.

Pace, a former president of Major League Soccer team Real Salt Lake, feels there are still a handful of additions yet to make their mark, with the likes of Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov recently returning to full fitness following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Burnley Owner, Alan Pace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on August 14, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

In a conversation with Clarets+, when asked about the possibility of enhancing the squad further, he said: "Probably not. I don't see why when you see the strength of what we have.

"I think we need to give some people a chance that are in the squad. At the same time, we speak almost daily, Vince and I, about these kind of things, so we'll see what happens.

"There's nothing nagging at us that says 'you've got to go and fill this position tomorrow'. I think that's a good position for us to be in, it says a lot about the strength of this squad and how they're coming together. Maybe we'll see something, but I'm not expecting it."

The former Wall Street worker, who spent 20 years in New York City's world famous Financial District, expressed his delighted at Burnley's start under Vincent Kompany, who arrived as Sean Dyche's successor with Craig Bellamy as his second in command.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Alan Pace, Burnley Chairman arrives at the stadium prior to prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

However, Pace accepts that he would have been naive to think that the Manchester City legend's appointment would have gone so smoothly. The Clarets are top-of-the-table at the midway stage, three points clear of Sheffield United, and they're the highest scorers in England's top four tiers.

After averaging two goals-per-game, and just over two points-per-game, while suffering two losses, Pace said: "I could not be happier, I am thrilled. We have been so pleased with how the team has developed and come together and the style of play, the passion and the never say quit attitude that you see. It is so exciting to watch.

"This is not what we would have expected, it is what we hoped. I am not sure we put it in our ambition. Our expectation was to be in the top six and finish in the top six and still that is our expectation.

"It is a very tough league with tremendous talent and a lot of games and potential for injuries and so many things can go against you.

"Our expectation was that we should be in play-off contention for going up, our hope was that we could go up this year, but our excitement is how we are doing now.

"We are still cautiously optimistic that we can continue to keep it. It would be naive to say this is what we expected, we would be lying."

Pace has been enthused and encouraged by the 'family' feeling that the Premier League Hall of Famer has instilled since his arrival as well as the cultural impact that he's had on the club.

He described the ex-Belgium international defender as a "very special person", who has built a "tremendous feeling of togetherness", which he feels was embodied by Johann Berg Gudmundsson's celebration against QPR at Loftus Road as the season recommenced.

"It has been so great to watch, that gelling and coming together," said Pace. "I think what he has brought is a sense of leadership and family. We have a much younger squad and some of the older players can provide a great amount of leadership and experience but those younger players are learning how to grow into this kind of competition.

"I think what he has brought is how to do that and under the culture and conditions that you want. It is a tremendous feeling of togetherness that I don't think could have existed with all the newness of players without someone like him.

"He is a very special person and I am not just saying that because he is the manager and we are winning. If you got to know him on a personal basis there is something very different and positive and it is a blessing to be around."

Speaking after the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough at the weekend, he added: "The thing that highlights his impact the most, last week at QPR when you see Johann after scoring that goal not go to the corner and celebrate but to come back and see Vince. It was almost like a parent child relationship, 'did you see what I did?'