35 images of Burnley fans inside Turf Moor as Championship leaders beat Boro 3-1

A crowd of 20,603 was housed inside Turf Moor as Championship leaders Burnley extended their lead at the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Manuel Benson scored twice, taking his tally to seven for the season, to put the home side’s noses in front after Boro substitute Duncan Watmore had given the visitors the lead against the run of play.

Jonathan Howson then flicked Josh Brownhill’s corner past Zack Steffan and into his own net to put he hosts 3-1 up with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Wales defender Connor Roberts, in his first game back for the Clarets since returning from the World Cup, was shown a red card by referee David Webb late on for a suspected handball.

However, striker Chuba Akpom squandered the opportunity to get Michael Carrick’s side back into the game in stoppage time when his tame penalty was saved by Arijanet Muric at the foot of his post.

Were you pictured in the stands as Vincent Kompany’s table-toppers secured the Christmas number one spot?

1. 1 Burnley fans at Turf Moor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Middlesbrough - Saturday 17th December 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

2. 2 Burnley fans at Turf Moor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Middlesbrough - Saturday 17th December 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

3. 3 Burnley fans at Turf Moor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Middlesbrough - Saturday 17th December 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4. 4 Burnley fans at Turf Moor The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Middlesbrough - Saturday 17th December 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales